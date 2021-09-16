abrdn plc Has $66.35 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

GILD stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

