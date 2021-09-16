abrdn plc Has $67.06 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,444 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.05% of Atkore worth $67,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

