abrdn plc Has $68.73 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 707,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $68,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE:BX opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $135.43. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

