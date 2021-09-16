abrdn plc Has $91.56 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.33% of Yum China worth $91,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.