abrdn plc Has $97.17 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77,069 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $97,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,656 shares of company stock valued at $190,459,797 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $256.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

