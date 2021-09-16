abrdn plc Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.73% of Floor & Decor worth $80,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

