abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of KE worth $74,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

