abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.34% of Integer worth $72,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,341 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

