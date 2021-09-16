abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.61% of Paylocity worth $63,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,132 shares of company stock valued at $24,610,827 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.57 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.