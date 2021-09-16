abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,218 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $76,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 124.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $204.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

