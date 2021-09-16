abrdn plc Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,891 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of NetEase worth $92,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in NetEase by 22.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,790,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $5,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

