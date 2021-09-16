abrdn plc Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,571 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 422,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $94,709,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

