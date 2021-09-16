abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,078 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.60% of Chegg worth $70,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

