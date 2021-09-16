abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 127,049 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.