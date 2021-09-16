abrdn plc Purchases 116,243 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.73% of Trex worth $85,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.