abrdn plc Purchases 252,588 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,588 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $65,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23,042.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.80 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.