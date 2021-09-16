abrdn plc Purchases 60,116 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,116 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.15% of Workiva worth $64,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

NYSE WK opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.29 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.