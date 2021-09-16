abrdn plc Raises Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.09% of InMode worth $63,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period.

InMode stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

