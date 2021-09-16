abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $67,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $319.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.53 and its 200 day moving average is $287.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

