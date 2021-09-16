abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $76,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

