abrdn plc Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 84,746 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $60,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.