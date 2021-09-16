abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864,591 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.47% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $58,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 181,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE SQM opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

