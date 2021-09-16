abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,696 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.37% of First Republic Bank worth $118,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.