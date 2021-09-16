abrdn plc Sells 21,968 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $78,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

