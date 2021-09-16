abrdn plc Sells 26,935 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.21% of Ralph Lauren worth $104,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

