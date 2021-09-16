abrdn plc Sells 345,458 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,458 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $111,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.6% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 88.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

