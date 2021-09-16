abrdn plc Sells 47,236 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $61,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in The Boeing by 22.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 23.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

