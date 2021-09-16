abrdn plc Sells 72,052 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $99,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

