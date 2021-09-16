abrdn plc Sells 77,372 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,372 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $128,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

NYSE:CVX opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

