abrdn plc Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.60% of Alliant Energy worth $83,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

