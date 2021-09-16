abrdn plc Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.52% of Pool worth $96,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $477.15 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.38 and a one year high of $500.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.68 and its 200 day moving average is $428.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

