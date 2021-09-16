abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $71,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $325.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.10. The firm has a market cap of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

