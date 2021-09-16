Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.33

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 1339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last three months.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

