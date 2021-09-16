Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $263,148.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

