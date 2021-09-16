Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics accounts for approximately 10.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 3.66% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $17,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,168. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

