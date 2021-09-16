Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

