Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $344.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average of $297.03. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.