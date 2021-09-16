AceD Price Down 14.9% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $150,207.58 and approximately $68.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

