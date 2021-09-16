Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading Down 3.9%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 52,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 612,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

