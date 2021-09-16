Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading Down 3.9%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 52,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 612,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
