Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

