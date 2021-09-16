Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 81.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acushnet by 517.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

