Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 6.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $51.75. 4,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

