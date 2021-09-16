Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

