adbank Price Hits $0.0019 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. adbank has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $81,570.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00141464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00804987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046248 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

