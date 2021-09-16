Add.xyz (ADD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $6,257.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00140204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00804679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.