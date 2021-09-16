Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $14,243.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

