AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.75

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.75 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 286.21 ($3.74). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 286.21 ($3.74), with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a P/E ratio of -204.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.69.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

