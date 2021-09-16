Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
