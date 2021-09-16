ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the August 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

