Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.43

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.43 ($22.86) and last traded at €19.00 ($22.35), with a volume of 477897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.43 ($22.86).

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

